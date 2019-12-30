La: Prayer service held for plane crash victims

(CNN) – The investigation into Saturday’s deadly plane crash in Louisiana is in the early stages.

That crash killed the pilot and four passengers.

The 6th person on board, Stephen Wade Berzas, remains in critical condition.

Wade Berzas the single survivor of Saturday’s plane crash remains in the hospital while parishioners at his church gathered in prayer to show their support.

Father Broussard says Wade is well known and a vital member of the sacred heart congregation.

“Wade is very active. he actually started a program here in the parish called That man is you. It’s a program for men to better themselves as husbands as fathers.”

And it is Wade’s strong faith that father Broussard says will carry him through his recovery.

“Our sadness is filled with hope and so we’re sad to see this but we’re always hopeful that God can bring good out of that. Out of the death of God came the resurrection and so we trust that God can bring good out of anything,” said Broussard.

