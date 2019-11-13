LA: Shelters open ahead of frigid temps

BATON ROUGE, La. (CNN) – The freezing temperatures that have set in across Louisiana are dangerous for those who do not have permanent housing.

To make sure those who don’t know where they will be laying their heads at night have a warm place to stay, shelters are transitioning into their cold-weather setups.

Mary Jackson is spending the night in a hallway.

“All they ask is that you go by the rules. I’d rather go by the rules than not have a roof over my head and a warm place to stay,” said Jackson.

That warm place to stay, even if it is just a bed, is better than spending the night outside– something she’s had to do before.

At St. Vincent De Paul she doesn’t have to worry about that, especially when it’s cold.

For Jackson, that helping hand means the world.

