LA State Parks will offer discounts to military members, first responders for July 4th

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTVE) — Louisiana State Parks announced Wednesday that they will offer special discounts to all former and current military members, and first responders to celebrate the 4th of July.

Effective through the end of 2019, the discounts include a 15% discount off of campsites, cabins, lodges, group camps, conference centers, and pavilions rentals at Louisiana State Parks properties.

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said, “As we get set to celebrate our nation’s independence, we wanted another way to show our gratitude and honor our military, past and present, and our first responders for the hard work they do protecting our freedoms and our lives daily. They are the true heroes who continue to selflessly serve our nation and communities to ensure we can celebrate our independence every year.”

Active duty military, veterans, retirees, National Guard and reservists with a proper ID can use the discount every day of the week with the online code “MILITARY.”

Local, state, and federal governmental public safety, fire, law enforcement, and emergency response personnel with a proper ID can use the discount Monday nights through Thursday nights with the online code “BADGE.”

The discounts can’t be paired with other deals, and are valid using the Louisiana State Parks online reservations system at www.ReserveLaStateParks.com.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.