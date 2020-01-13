Lafayette Police: Man slings golf club at driver in road rage incident

Two people were arrested and issued misdemeanor summons following a Lafayette road rage incident that involved a golf club and pepper spray, Lafayette Police have confirmed.

It happened last week near the intersection of Pinhook Road and Kaliste Saloom.

According to Corporal Bridgette Dugas, the male driver of an SUV was issued a misdemeanor summons for simple criminal damage to property after a Lafayette City Marshal witnessed him get out of his vehicle and sling an iron golf club at a burgundy sedan, striking the drivers door of the vehicle.

Dugas said the driver of the sedan was issued a misdemeanor summons for simple battery when he pepper-sprayed the driver of the SUV.

On Sunday night, KLFY spoke to the driver in the Sedan who said the incident began as he was attempting to exit the parking lot at Blue Cliff College, and head toward Kaliste Saloom when he was forced to slam on his brakes due to oncoming traffic.

Makaven Williams, a recent graduate at Blue Cliff, said he was at school to pick up his diploma and as he was leaving came into contact with the driver of SUV.

“The traffic was really bad, and I had to stop suddenly so I guess that made him mad.” Williams said.

“He was angry, and sat on his his horn and starting using vulgarities.”

Soon afterwards, Williams said, the driver got out of the vehicle and began walking towards his car.

“I was in fear of my life and was had to defend myself so I rolled down my window and aimed my pepper spray at him and pulled off.”

“This man was coming at me and I didn’t know what he was about to do.”

Williams said immediately afterwards, the SUV driver gave chase forcing him into a business parking lot.

What was then caught on camera by multiple eyewitnesses and a Lafayette City Marshal was the driver of the SUV exit his vehicle and sling a golf club.

Williams said he was able to maintain control and did not crash, and that he was not hurt.

Attempts to reach the driver of the SUV for comment were unsuccessful.