Lake Bistineau State Park to be used as additional staging area

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Lake Bistineau State Park, located near Doyline, La, will be one of two regional staging areas for the current COVID-19 situation in the state, according to Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser.

The other regional staging area will be Chicot State Park near Ville Platte.

“Unfortunately, we understand that this is going to impact our visitors with plans to visit Chicot State Park and Lake Bistineau State Park,” said Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, whose office oversees Louisiana State Parks. “But I would like to repeat – the greater mission right now is to do everything possible to get this situation under control so we can all resume normal operations. These are two of our most beautiful parks, and we will thoroughly clean them before reopening for the enjoyment of our visitors. Louisianans have always come together in time of need and I’m sure we can get through this together.”

The parks are unavailable to state use beginning Wednesday, March 18th.

Current visitors will be evacuated from the parks, and guests will be contacted by Louisiana State Parks reservations agents to transfer to another park or request a gift card or refund for the amount of their stay.

All other Louisiana State Parks are open and operating normally at this time.