LANE CLOSURE: I-20 westbound at Traffic Street, Bossier/Caddo Parishes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says that Sunday, February 3, I-20 westbound between Traffic Street in Bossier City and Common Street in Shreveport will be reduced to one lane.



The lane closure is scheduled to take place from 6:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and is necessary for required maintenance work on the overhead sign trusses along this section of interstate.



Additionally, the on-ramps to I-20 westbound from both Traffic Street and Common Street will be closed. The on-ramp to I-20 westbound from LA 1 (Youree Drive) northbound will also be closed.

