BATON ROUGE, La. (CNN) – Volunteer responders worked a fire that broke out overnight at an Exxon mobile refinery.

The fire was contained at the Baton Rouge plant —

Crews are monitoring air quality.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

