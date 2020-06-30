Larger turnout for Shreveport NAACP meeting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Black Lives Matter movement is prompting new interest in Shreveport’s NAACP chapter.

Monday the organization held a meeting at Peaceful Rest Baptist Church. The acting president says their monthly meetings usually have about five to ten people in attendance. There were nearly 100 people who showed up to the June meeting.

“I feel like a lot of folks showed up to today’s meeting, because they’re just extremely tired. There’s a civil unrest throughout this nation, throughout this city. There’s several things going on in our very own city that have not been addressed and an organization such as this will address those issues.”



The group’s spokesperson, Michael Lafitte went on to say there’s also some interest by many to take part in the election of the group’s next chapter president, following the passing of longtime president Lloyd Thompson.

“We do know with it being an election some people are here to support their friends, family, pastor, whomever and I understand and I agree with that. But the thing about it, the case that the person you’re swinging for does not win, will you still be here.”

The election will be held November 7th. To run for office you must be in good standing by May 1st. To vote in the election you have to pay dues 30 days prior to the date for voting.