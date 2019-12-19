Last-minute gift ideas: Experiences rule

(NBC NEWS) — Time is running out to take care of holiday errands, but there is a new trend of gift-giving that doesn’t involve any wrapping paper.

A new report from market research firm Mintel shows half of Americans prefer experience gifts to tangible ones. Those numbers are even higher for Gen-Z and Millennials.

Popular options include tickets to a concert or sporting event, cooking classes or even blowing off holiday stress in a “rage room.”

Travel is another popular gift, and massages or manicures are presents that pamper.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/35BqZZu

Copyright 2019 NBC News Channel. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.