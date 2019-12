COUSHATTA, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two people are dead after a late-night house fire in Coushatta.

Firefighters responded to the blaze out around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Carroll St.

After the fire was put out the bodies of two people were discovered inside the home.

State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating the cause of the blaze.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.