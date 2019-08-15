Lawmaker poses as cop, asks for cocaine

(WTHR/NBC News) — An Indiana state representative is facing charges of impersonating an officer, resisting law enforcement and Operating While Intoxicated after he allegedly posed as a police officer while attempting to buy cocaine.

An Indianapolis couple says State Rep. Dan Forestal who is also an Indianapolis firefighter, stopped in front of their home and identified himself as “a legit officer.”

James McGuire and Sheila Fennell knew right away something wasn’t right.

“Just the way he approached us. I’ve never had an officer ever approach me like that,” Fennell said.

He told them the feds were coming and asked them to tell him where the “people selling drugs” lived. The witnesses say Forestal flashed his IFD badge.

“First he wasn’t really trying to show a badge like a normal person…it was one of those quick flashes and try and take away. He didn’t introduce himself by any name,” McGuire said.

An uneasy McGuire took a picture of Forestal’s car and called the police.

