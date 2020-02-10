Lawmakers introduce bill to make Holy Bible Tennessee’s official state book

by: FOX8 Digital Desk (WGHP)

Posted: / Updated:

Bible on table (Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WGHP) — Lawmakers in Nashville have introduced a bill to make the Holy Bible Tennessee’s official state book, WJHL reports.

Sen. Mark Pody (R – Lebanon) and Rep. Jerry Sexton (R – Bean Station) introduced the legislation in their respective chambers last week.

You read about those bills by clicking the links below:

SB 2696

HB 2778

This is the first time since 2016 that lawmakers have proposed this type of legislation.  

During that time, then-Governor Bill Haslam vetoed the proposal, saying it violates a clause in the First Amendment.  

