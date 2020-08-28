LDH confirms new 4 storm-related deaths, blamed on carbon monoxide poisoning

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed on Friday the deaths of four more storm-related deaths, bringing the toll so far to ten.

According to the LDH, the deaths were caused by carbon monoxide poisoning.

The Louisiana Department of Health is sadly verifying an additional four storm-related deaths from carbon monoxide poisoning. We do not have other details at this time.

This brings the total number of deaths to 10. — Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) August 28, 2020

At least six other deaths have been reported in Louisiana related to Hurricane Laura, including four that Gov. Edwards said Thursday were caused by falling trees. A 24-year-old man also died from carbon dioxide poisoning from a generator inside his home, and another man died of drowning while aboard a sinking ship.

As the state recovers from Hurricane Laura, LDH says it will continue to update the number of verified storm-related deaths.

