Learn more about Shreveport’s bond proposal at tonight’s community meeting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tonight residents will get another chance to learn more about Shreveport’s $186 million bond proposal.

A community meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 at the Bilberry Park Recreation Center on 1902 Alabama Ave.

The bond proposal, which will appear on the Nov. 16 ballot, includes funding for a new headquarters building for Shreveport Police and new vehicles for the Shreveport Fire Department.

The West Shreveport Alliance will hold a final meeting on the bond proposal from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29 at the Bill Cockrell Metro Park and Community Center.

