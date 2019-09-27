Legacy Elementary breaks record for Bear Tracks fundraiser

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Legacy Elementary celebrates in a major way after breaking a record for its 2019 Bear Tracks fundraiser.

On Friday students laced up their shoes and hit the ground running in the 6th annual Bear Tracks Fitness Challenge in Bossier City.

Starting at 9 a.m. this morning each grade took turns sprinting around the track.

This is the one time of year students and corporate sponsors team up to raise money for the school.

Principal Kimmie Smith said this year Legacy raised nearly $140,000 dollars, the most they have ever raised in the history of the Bear Tracks Fitness Challenge.

Smith said the money will go toward upgrading school technology, purchasing more academic materials and providing professional development for teachers.