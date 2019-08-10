Legacy of Bossier teens who died in 2006 lives on in building homes for vets

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – This morning, the Fuller Center for Housing of Northwest Louisiana began building two homes on Jean Street in Bossier City in honor of two Airline High School girls who lost their lives in a crash almost 13 years ago.

In October 2006, Katy Watkins, 16, Emily Perdue, 16 and Molly Reed, 15, died in a tragic rollover crash on I-49 on their way to an Airline Vikings/Natchitoches Central Chiefs football game in Natchitoches.

The two homes started today were under the auspices of ‘Emily Build’ in honor of Purdue and ‘Katy Build,’ in honor of Watkins, but they’re not the first in the series of homes that have been built by volunteers through donations in memory of the girls.

The Katy Build program was started in 2011 by Asbury United Methodist Church in partnership with Asbury, where Katy and her family attended, and the first Katy Built home was dedicated in 2012. A second home, built on ‘Katy’s Corner” was dedicated in 2014.

In 2017, the keys to a ‘Molly Build’ house were handed over to a homeless veteran and his wife. That house, was constructed in honor of Reed in a partnership with Simple Church. Reed’s dad, Bryan Reed, is Community Pastor at Simple Church.

Today, volunteers from First Church were there to help ‘raise the wall’ on the house dedicated to Emily, along with her proud parents.

“We’re so thrilled to honor her memory today,” said Danny Perdue, Emily’s father. “She was all about serving others. She loved God. She loved people. She would be the first one here today,” Perdue said.

Now, a partnership that includes First Bossier Church, Simple Church and Asbury, will extend the original vision even further.

Brad Jurkovich, senior pastor at First Bossier, was inspired by the Katy Build mission. Although he was not yet in Bossier when the girls died and didn’t know Emily, he said it is important carry on her testimony and strong faith.

“Emily was a go-getter,” Jurkovich said. “Emily would put on a t-shirt and be out there to help. She wasn’t afraid to help.”

In June 2018, the Bossier City Council finalized the donation of five more residential lots to the Fuller Center for Housing, and construction began on two of those lots today.

