Let the celebrations begin: LSU champs party ahead of parade

LSU fans celebrate at Varsity Theatre, in Baton Rouge, La., after LSU defeated Clemson 42-25 in the NCAA College Football Playoff championship game, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) – A locker room dance party that included some Louisiana State University football players puffing on cigars was just the start of the celebration for the team that capped off a perfect season with a win against Clemson University in the College Football Playoff national championship game.

Nothing could put a damper on LSU’s excitement after winning 42-25 Monday night in New Orleans. Fans celebrated from Bourbon Street in the French Quarter to the Varsity Theatre in Baton Rouge after the game. New York City honored LSU by lighting up the Empire State Building in LSU’s colors after its victory.

