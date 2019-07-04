LifeShare Blood Center offering free movie tickets to donors

LifeShare Blood Center is thanking blood donors this week by offering free movie tickets to anyone who donates blood.

Anyone who gives blood on Thursday, July 4 or Friday, July 5 will receive a ticket to see a movie for free at a nearby theater.

All of LifeShare’s donor centers and mobile drives are participating in the promotion. To find the closest blood drive, click here.

“In June 2018, LifeShare had to rely on blood donors from outside Louisiana, Texas, and Arkansas to provide blood to our local patients,” said LifeShare Sr. Director of Blood Operations, Benjamin Prijatel.

“Thankfully, this June, we were self-sufficient and the blood tranfused in our communities was donated by those who live in those communities. Our goal is to keep that progress going throughout the summer.”

Most blood donors can donate every 56 days. Those who have questions about whether they can donate can contact LifeShare to check their eligibility.

