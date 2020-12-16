Light aircraft crashes over east reservation of Barksdale Air Force Base

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La (KTAL/KMSS) – At approximately 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, local Air Traffic Controllers lost radar contact with a civilian light aircraft over the east reservation of Barksdale Air Force Base, according to a press release.
According to the National Transportation and Safety Board, the aircraft was Piper PA-18-180. The NTSB will not be traveling to the crash scene at this time.
The installation was notified by the Federal Aviation Administration at 5 a.m. and first responders were dispatched for a search with intent to rescue operation.
Personnel from the base, with assistance from Bossier City authorities, located the aircraft at approximately 8:25 a.m.
The scene was secured and the incident is currently under investigation.
No additional information is available at this time.
