SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Linwood Charter School will be closed Monday, due to a watermain break.

Because schools are closed on election day, students and faculty will return to classes on Wednesday.

Officials hope the repairs will be in place by Tuesday, as the school is a polling place for voters in the 35th precinct in Shreveport.

