SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - A winter chill has returned to the ArkLaTex this morning and temperatures will be cold throughout the day. An amazing weather pattern is expected this weekend before a stronger cold front arrives early next week.

This morning we are in the 30s and low 40s, with temperatures above freezing but very cold. A north wind of 10 to 15 miles per hour is adding a wind-chill to temperatures that will feel like they are in the 30s for much of the morning. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s this afternoon, about 15 to 20 degrees below normal. (Today's normal highs - Shreveport: 70° - Texarkana: 68°)