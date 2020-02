A 12-year-old student was arrested Thursday at Linwood Public Charter School for carrying an unloaded gun.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Linwood Public Charter School is closed today.

The closure is due to the school facing electrical issues with the school’s AC and heating system.

School employees are set to come in at 10 a.m.

