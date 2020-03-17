Breaking News
Louisiana COVID-19 cases rise to 171, now 4 deaths

Linwood Public Charter School opens feeding site to school-aged children

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — School-aged children in Shreveport will soon be able to receive free nutritious meals each day.

Starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 18 Linwood Public Charter School will begin operating a feeding site at 401 W. 70th St.

The “grab and go” meal service is intended to help families that depend on the School Nutrition Program.

Here’s what you need to know about the feeding site:

• When you arrive at LPCS, on the Linwood Avenue side, staff will be waiting at the entrance of the building.

• The meals will be packaged in a bag.

• The meal will be provided to children age 18 and younger free of charge.

• You should plan to take the meal with you – there will not be a place to eat on-site.

• The program will be offered between 8 a.m. and noon Monday through Friday.

