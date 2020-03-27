List of WK doctors offering virtual visits expands

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — As the demand for virtual visits during the COVID-19 pandemic goes up, more Willis-Knighton doctors are starting to offer telehealth services.

Existing patients of more than 80 clinics in the Willis-Knighton Physicians Network can take advantage of a virtual visit.

The visit can take place using either an iPhone or android cell phone equipped with a camera and audio.

Clinics offering the service have placed instructions on websites. Following the instructions, a patient will download an app for Microsoft Teams that will allow a secure connection for the visit.

Many minor health conditions can easily be handled through telehealth.

The expanded list of clinics with the telehealth option includes:

ADULT PRIMARY CARE

Bossier Internal Medicine Diagnostic & Treatment Clinic

Coushatta Family Medicine

David Hudson, MD

Family Medical Center

Family Medicine Associates

Family Practice South

Haughton Medical Group

Internal Medicine Associates

Louisiana Family Practice

North Shreveport Family Medicine

Northwest Internal Medicine

Oil City Medical Clinic

Pierremont Associates in Internal Medicine

Pierremont Internal Medicine Associates

Red River Internal Medicine

Simpkins Community Health & Education Center

South Shreveport Internal Medicine

Tri-State Medical Clinic

WK Community Health & Wellness Center

WK Internal Medicine & Pediatric Specialists

WK Pierremont Family Physicians

CHILDREN’S HEALTH

Manohar Manchandia, MD

Pediatric Healthcare Associates

Pediatric Surgical Associates

Pierremont Pediatrics

Portico Pediatrics

WK Bossier Pediatric Partners

WK Care for Kids

WK Center for Pediatrics

WK Center for Pediatric Gastroenterology

WK Children’s Health Specialists

WK Pediatric Health and Wellness

WK Pediatric Pulmonary Specialists

WK Preferred Pediatrics

WK Premier Pediatrics

WK Tots to Teens Pediatric Center

WOMEN’S HEALTH

Bossier Healthcare for Women

Pierremont OB/GYN Specialists

Pierremont Women’s Clinic

WK Breast Health & Surgical Specialists

WK Pelvic & Reconstructive GYN Surgery

WK OB/GYN Concepts

Women’s Health Clinic

Women’s Health Associates

Women’s Specialists at South

Women’s Health Specialists of Bossier

SPECIALIST CLINICS

Ark-La-Tex Dermatology

Ark-La-Tex Ear, Nose & Throat and Hearing Center

Ark-La-Tex Urology

Center for Endocrinology & Diabetes

Endocrine & Thyroid Specialists

Eye Institute

Eye Institute South

G. Keith Christy, MD

Hematology/Oncology Associates

Indira Sastry, MD

John McDonald Regional Transplant Center at Willis-Knighton

Northwest Louisiana Infectious Disease Consultants

Pierremont Cardiology

Pierremont Eye Institute

Pinnacle Gastroenterology

Radiation Oncology

Red River Cardiovascular Surgeons

Red River Internal Medicine

Regional Perinatal Group

Shreveport Infectious Disease

Shreveport Urology

Signature Urology

Spine & Pain Specialists

The Center for Mental Wellness

The Orthopedic Clinic

Tri-State Neurology

Willis-Knighton Cardiology

WK Advanced Laparoscopic Robotic Surgery

WK Advanced Surgery Center

WK Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Center

WK Allergy & Asthma Clinic & Research Center

WK Bossier Orthopedics

WK Digestive Disease Consultants

WK Hyperbaric & Wound Care – Bossier

WK Lung Specialists

WK Neurology Clinic

WK Neurosurgical Associates

WK North Laparoscopic Surgical Associates

WK Neurosurgical Associates

WK Pierremont Endocrine Center

WK Red River Pulmonary Critical Care

WK Spine Center

WK Vascular Surgical Associates

Zaffater Eye Clinic

