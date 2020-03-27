List of WK doctors offering virtual visits expands

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — As the demand for virtual visits during the COVID-19 pandemic goes up, more Willis-Knighton doctors are starting to offer telehealth services.
Existing patients of more than 80 clinics in the Willis-Knighton Physicians Network can take advantage of a virtual visit.
The visit can take place using either an iPhone or android cell phone equipped with a camera and audio.
Clinics offering the service have placed instructions on websites. Following the instructions, a patient will download an app for Microsoft Teams that will allow a secure connection for the visit.
Many minor health conditions can easily be handled through telehealth.
The expanded list of clinics with the telehealth option includes:
ADULT PRIMARY CARE
- Bossier Internal Medicine Diagnostic & Treatment Clinic
- Coushatta Family Medicine
- David Hudson, MD
- Family Medical Center
- Family Medicine Associates
- Family Practice South
- Haughton Medical Group
- Internal Medicine Associates
- Louisiana Family Practice
- North Shreveport Family Medicine
- Northwest Internal Medicine
- Oil City Medical Clinic
- Pierremont Associates in Internal Medicine
- Pierremont Internal Medicine Associates
- Red River Internal Medicine
- Simpkins Community Health & Education Center
- South Shreveport Internal Medicine
- Tri-State Medical Clinic
- WK Community Health & Wellness Center
- WK Internal Medicine & Pediatric Specialists
- WK Pierremont Family Physicians
CHILDREN’S HEALTH
- Manohar Manchandia, MD
- Pediatric Healthcare Associates
- Pediatric Surgical Associates
- Pierremont Pediatrics
- Portico Pediatrics
- WK Bossier Pediatric Partners
- WK Care for Kids
- WK Center for Pediatrics
- WK Center for Pediatric Gastroenterology
- WK Children’s Health Specialists
- WK Pediatric Health and Wellness
- WK Pediatric Pulmonary Specialists
- WK Preferred Pediatrics
- WK Premier Pediatrics
- WK Tots to Teens Pediatric Center
WOMEN’S HEALTH
- Bossier Healthcare for Women
- Pierremont OB/GYN Specialists
- Pierremont Women’s Clinic
- WK Breast Health & Surgical Specialists
- WK Pelvic & Reconstructive GYN Surgery
- WK OB/GYN Concepts
- Women’s Health Clinic
- Women’s Health Associates
- Women’s Specialists at South
- Women’s Health Specialists of Bossier
SPECIALIST CLINICS
- Ark-La-Tex Dermatology
- Ark-La-Tex Ear, Nose & Throat and Hearing Center
- Ark-La-Tex Urology
- Center for Endocrinology & Diabetes
- Endocrine & Thyroid Specialists
- Eye Institute
- Eye Institute South
- G. Keith Christy, MD
- Hematology/Oncology Associates
- Indira Sastry, MD
- John McDonald Regional Transplant Center at Willis-Knighton
- Northwest Louisiana Infectious Disease Consultants
- Pierremont Cardiology
- Pierremont Eye Institute
- Pinnacle Gastroenterology
- Radiation Oncology
- Red River Cardiovascular Surgeons
- Red River Internal Medicine
- Regional Perinatal Group
- Shreveport Infectious Disease
- Shreveport Urology
- Signature Urology
- Spine & Pain Specialists
- The Center for Mental Wellness
- The Orthopedic Clinic
- Tri-State Neurology
- Willis-Knighton Cardiology
- WK Advanced Laparoscopic Robotic Surgery
- WK Advanced Surgery Center
- WK Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Center
- WK Allergy & Asthma Clinic & Research Center
- WK Bossier Orthopedics
- WK Digestive Disease Consultants
- WK Hyperbaric & Wound Care – Bossier
- WK Lung Specialists
- WK Neurology Clinic
- WK Neurosurgical Associates
- WK North Laparoscopic Surgical Associates
- WK Neurosurgical Associates
- WK Pierremont Endocrine Center
- WK Red River Pulmonary Critical Care
- WK Spine Center
- WK Vascular Surgical Associates
- Zaffater Eye Clinic
