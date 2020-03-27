The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak

List of WK doctors offering virtual visits expands

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — As the demand for virtual visits during the COVID-19 pandemic goes up, more Willis-Knighton doctors are starting to offer telehealth services.

Existing patients of more than 80 clinics in the Willis-Knighton Physicians Network can take advantage of a virtual visit.

The visit can take place using either an iPhone or android cell phone equipped with a camera and audio.

Clinics offering the service have placed instructions on websites. Following the instructions, a patient will download an app for Microsoft Teams that will allow a secure connection for the visit.

Many minor health conditions can easily be handled through telehealth.

The expanded list of clinics with the telehealth option includes:

ADULT PRIMARY CARE

  • Bossier Internal Medicine Diagnostic & Treatment Clinic
  • Coushatta Family Medicine
  • David Hudson, MD
  • Family Medical Center
  • Family Medicine Associates
  • Family Practice South
  • Haughton Medical Group
  • Internal Medicine Associates
  • Louisiana Family Practice
  • North Shreveport Family Medicine
  • Northwest Internal Medicine
  • Oil City Medical Clinic
  • Pierremont Associates in Internal Medicine
  • Pierremont Internal Medicine Associates
  • Red River Internal Medicine
  • Simpkins Community Health & Education Center
  • South Shreveport Internal Medicine
  • Tri-State Medical Clinic
  • WK Community Health & Wellness Center
  • WK Internal Medicine & Pediatric Specialists
  • WK Pierremont Family Physicians

CHILDREN’S HEALTH

  • Manohar Manchandia, MD
  • Pediatric Healthcare Associates
  • Pediatric Surgical Associates
  • Pierremont Pediatrics
  • Portico Pediatrics
  • WK Bossier Pediatric Partners
  • WK Care for Kids
  • WK Center for Pediatrics
  • WK Center for Pediatric Gastroenterology
  • WK Children’s Health Specialists
  • WK Pediatric Health and Wellness
  • WK Pediatric Pulmonary Specialists
  • WK Preferred Pediatrics
  • WK Premier Pediatrics
  • WK Tots to Teens Pediatric Center

WOMEN’S HEALTH

  • Bossier Healthcare for Women
  • Pierremont OB/GYN Specialists
  • Pierremont Women’s Clinic
  • WK Breast Health & Surgical Specialists
  • WK Pelvic & Reconstructive GYN Surgery
  • WK OB/GYN Concepts
  • Women’s Health Clinic
  • Women’s Health Associates
  • Women’s Specialists at South
  • Women’s Health Specialists of Bossier

SPECIALIST CLINICS

  • Ark-La-Tex Dermatology
  • Ark-La-Tex Ear, Nose & Throat and Hearing Center
  • Ark-La-Tex Urology
  • Center for Endocrinology & Diabetes
  • Endocrine & Thyroid Specialists
  • Eye Institute
  • Eye Institute South
  • G. Keith Christy, MD
  • Hematology/Oncology Associates
  • Indira Sastry, MD
  • John McDonald Regional Transplant Center at Willis-Knighton
  • Northwest Louisiana Infectious Disease Consultants
  • Pierremont Cardiology
  • Pierremont Eye Institute
  • Pinnacle Gastroenterology
  • Radiation Oncology
  • Red River Cardiovascular Surgeons
  • Red River Internal Medicine
  • Regional Perinatal Group
  • Shreveport Infectious Disease
  • Shreveport Urology
  • Signature Urology
  • Spine & Pain Specialists
  • The Center for Mental Wellness
  • The Orthopedic Clinic
  • Tri-State Neurology
  • Willis-Knighton Cardiology
  • WK Advanced Laparoscopic Robotic Surgery
  • WK Advanced Surgery Center
  • WK Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Center
  • WK Allergy & Asthma Clinic & Research Center
  • WK Bossier Orthopedics
  • WK Digestive Disease Consultants
  • WK Hyperbaric & Wound Care – Bossier
  • WK Lung Specialists
  • WK Neurology Clinic
  • WK Neurosurgical Associates
  • WK North Laparoscopic Surgical Associates
  • WK Neurosurgical Associates
  • WK Pierremont Endocrine Center
  • WK Red River Pulmonary Critical Care
  • WK Spine Center
  • WK Vascular Surgical Associates
  • Zaffater Eye Clinic

