Loaded semi-automatic found inside baby bouncer

(CNN) – A loaded gun was not on an expectant mother’s gift registry — but that is what she got.

It happened in Valparaiso, Florida on Sunday.

Veronica Alvarez-Rodriguez says she bought two items from a goodwill store that appeared to be un-opened and brand-new–

A baby bath toy and a baby einstein bouncer.

Alvarez-Rodriguez said took them to a baby shower later the same day.

When the mother-to-be opened the bouncer box, they were shocked to find a semi-automatic rifle inside.

They called police and Crestview police confirmed it was a 22-caliber rifle.

