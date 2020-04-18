Local bakers give seniors a special gift

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A group of local bakers partner up to give a special gift to members of the Class of 2020.

Five bakers are donating cakes and other baked goods to this year’s graduates. It started as a raffle with one baker, DeLisa Hawk Leonard and quickly grew with more wanting to donate.

“Like you know how powerful that is to you. Be struggling yourself and you take from what you’re already struggling to have for yourself and give to somebody else. It was beautiful.”

They decided to do this since so many seniors are missing out on milestones like prom. Ashley Papion is one of the bakers who is participating and she understands, because she’s the mother of a senior.

“I can sympathize with the seniors who will not get to experience that or experience graduation in the traditional sense, so I want to let all you seniors know that you are amazing and this is just a bump in the road.”

Jasmine Horton, Natalie Ellison and Sammy Johns also participated in the giveaway. The bakers selected 15 seniors on social media to win a cake. The winners are from Colorado all the way to Louisiana.