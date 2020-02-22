Local breast cancer organization holds fundraiser in Shreveport

A volunteer signs in at the C. Wright Pink Ribbon Project McDonald’s fundraiser

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – There’s still time to participate Catherine Wright, founder of C. Wright Pink Ribbon Project at the McDonald’s restaurant located at 3610 Greenwood Road.

A percentage of all the meals bought at the store until 2 p.m. today will go to support the C. Wright project which provides support funds for people being treated for breast cancer.

In addition, the St. Luke’s Episcopal Medical Ministry has a mobile unit at the scene, where its offering free blood pressure checks, blood sugar screening and mammogram referrals.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.