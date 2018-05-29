Local football players team up to make sure children have school supplies

Two college football players, who are brothers with ties to Shreveport, are gearing up to have a back to school giveaway.

The event will take place from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. June 15 at The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club on 2821 Greenwood Rd.

Andraez “Greedy” Williams of LSU, who is expected to be a 2019 NFL draft pick, and Rodarius “Lee-Lee” Williams of OSU, want to make sure the students at the local club, and children in the community, are prepared to go back to school with a backpack and supplies.

A community school supply drive is happening now through June 12. The backpacks have already been secured.

Items such as paper, pencils, notebooks and folders are needed. School supplies can be dropped off at the following locations:

Sweet Frog Yogurt, 2113 Airline Drive in Bossier City, Monday – Sunday from Noon to 10pm

The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club, 2821 Greenwood Road, Monday – Friday from 10am to 5pm

The Salvation Army Corps, 200 E. Stoner Avenue, Monday – Thursday from 10am to 3pm.

All students from The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club will receive backpacks, and there will be a limited supply available to distribute to the community while supplies last.