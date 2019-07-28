Local groups to teach how to remove crime from records

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Local government groups are coming together to teach the community about how to remove misdemeanor crimes from their records.

The Caddo Parish Pathway to Prosperity Second Chance Initiative Adult Expungement Summit and Resource Fair will be Thursday. August 1 at the Louisiana State Agricultural Building located on the Louisiana State Fair Grounds according to a press release.

There will be two sessions on the expungement process at 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 1.

“We strongly believe in helping our residents obtain access to a second chance,” said District 7 Commissioner and summit co-chair Stormy Gage-Watts. “The information that we hope to provide will open doors and allow citizens to start that productive career that desire,” said Gage-Watts.

People who attend will “get more information on how to get misdemeanors removed from the public access. They also can speak with attorneys present and get information on felony expungement”.

For more information, visit the Caddo Parish Clerk of Court’s website at http://www.caddoclerk.com/criminal.htm .

The address of the Louisiana State Agricultural Building is 3701 Hudson Avenue in Shreveport, Louisiana. It is free and open to the public. Forms and paperwork will be provided.

