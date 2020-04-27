Local law enforcement pay tribute to police officers outside Baton Rouge hospital

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) – One Baton Rouge Police Department officer was killed and another is in critical condition at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital.
Local law enforcement paid tribute to the fallen officer and the officer fighting for his life.
