Local man injured after vehicle ignites in carport and spread to house

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man suffered second-degree burns after a vehicle fire in his carport spread inside to his home in the 2700 block of Waggoner Avenue late Friday night.

Tat 10:40 p.m. Friday, the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a reported house fire at 2781 Waggoner Ave.

Engine 15 arrived at the scene within three minutes and reported heavy flames and smoke coming from a vehicle in the carport that spread to the adjacent property.

Firefighters treated and transported the owner of the vehicle to a local hospital with second degree burns to his lower extremities.

It took six SFD units and 20 firefighter 15 minutes to bring the blaze under control.

The injured man told fire officials that the vehicle was being repaired when it ignited.

Investigators have determined the fire originated at the vehicle and then spread to the structures and classified the fire as accidental.

