Local man pleads guilty to murder, aggravated battery

A Shreveport man whose trials for violent acts were to have begun on August 5 pleaded guilty to the charges in Caddo District Court today.

Jeremy Xavier Rachal, 28, pleaded guilty to 2nd degree murder in the May 2015 death of Jed Howard, who was found with a gunshot wound in his head in a burning apartment in the 8200 block of Wildbriar.

In addition, Rachel pleaded guilty to aggravated battery for an attack of a Caddo Parish deputy that occurred during his incarceration at Caddo Correctional Center.

Rachal will receive the mandatory 2nd degree murder sentence of life in prison without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence, and will serve10 years in prison concurrently for the aggravated battery.

Assistant District Attorneys Ron Christopher Stamps and Britney A. Green of the Caddo District Attorney’s Special Victims Unit prosecuted the case. Rachal was defended by Michelle Andrepont.

