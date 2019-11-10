Local man seriously injured in I-20 drive-by shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 28-year-old Shreveport man is recovering from serious injuries following a drive-by shooting late Saturday night.

Just after 11 p.m. Saturday, Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting in Interstate 20.

The victim was driving eastbound on I-20 at Line Avenue when a dark-colored car drove alongside the victim’s vehicle and opened fire, striking the victim in the abdomen.

The victim was transported to Ochsner’s LSU Health in serious condition.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Shreveport Caddo Crimestoppers at (318) 673-7373.