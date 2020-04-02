Local performing arts venues put performances on hold

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It’s been anything but ordinary for performing arts venues across Shreveport, as the COVID-19 crisis has forced venues across the country to shutter their doors.

“We put intermission on our marquee because that’s how we view this, as an intermission in our lives.”

With productions put on hold, Jenifer Hill, Executive Director of the Strand, hopes things can return to normal soon.

“We have been able to reschedule many of our shows,” says Hill. “We will be ready to pick things up when this is all over.”

The same can be said for The Shreveport Little Theatre. Their production of “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” was scheduled for April 16. According to Managing and Artistic Director Dr. Robert Farrow, the actors are keeping sharp and preparing, just from a distance.

“Our actors have their books, their in touch with their directors. They’re still preparing, only not in a group.”

Both venues are preparing to finish their schedule of productions for the current season and are planning to announce their 2021 seasons soon.