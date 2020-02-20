Local principal arrested for multiple sex crimes against minors

CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A high school principal accused of multiple sex crimes against children has been arrested in Claiborne Parish.

According to Louisiana State Police, 54-year-old Brian Biggs, principal of Summerfield High School, was taken into custody Thursday morning at his home.

Troopers were assisted by the Department of Homeland Security, Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Bossier City Marshal’s Office in executing the arrest and search warrants.

Troopers also made contact with the Claiborne Parish superintendent, and a secondary search was conducted at the school for other devices used by Biggs.

Earlier this month the LSP Special Victim’s Unit received a complaint from concerned parents alleging Biggs acted inappropriately with their child on a social media website.

During the investigation, Biggs was found to use the internet to engage in sexually explicit conversations, send sexually explicit materials, and requested inappropriate images.

Biggs was charged with computer-aided solicitation of a minor, prohibited sexual conduct between educator and student, production of pornography involving juveniles, and 46 counts of indecent behavior with juveniles.

Biggs was booked into Claiborne Parish Detention Center on a million-dollar bond.

Summerfield parents are being urged to talk to their children. If you or someone you know has had inappropriate contact with Biggs online or in person, please contact the Louisiana State Police at (318) 741-2733 or call Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Meanwhile, Claiborne Parish School District Superintendent William Kennedy has released a statement about Biggs’ arrest.

“Claiborne Parish School Board is shocked and saddened to hear about the arrest made today. We are working cooperatively with the Louisiana State Police in the investigation. Because this is a personnel issue, the district is unable to provide any further details. As always, the safety and well-being of our students and staff are our top priority.”

William Kennedy, Superintendent – Claiborne Parish School Board