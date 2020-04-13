Local rescue task force deploys to Monroe to help search for severe storm victims

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A specialized team of fire and rescue personnel from Northwest Louisiana was deployed to the Monroe area Sunday afternoon to assist with searching for victims following the severe weather storm that swept that through that area today.
Shreveport Fire Chief Scott Wolverton confirmed a request from the Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal was made, and a team was quickly assembled to assist with these efforts.
The 12-member team of the Louisiana Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) Task Force consisted of eight Shreveport firefighters; one Bossier City firefighter; one Caddo Parish Fire District 4 firefighter; and a retired Shreveport firefighter.
This team is expected to return to Shreveport Monday, April 13th.
