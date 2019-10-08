Local teen charged with bringing firearm to Shreveport HS campus

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport teen is behind bars after being arrested this morning for having a firearm on a Caddo Parish school campus.

Shreveport police booked Tommy Thompson, 18, into the Shreveport City Jail just after 10 this morning on a charge of possession of a firearm in a firearm/free/zone.

According to the booking sheet, Thompson allegedly posted a video on social media flashing a weapon outside a school campus during a school event.

This afternoon, Mary Nash-Wood, director of communications for Caddo Parish School Board, issued the following statement regarding the incident:

“A concerned eyewitness came across a social media post this weekend which allegedly showed a student in a photo with a weapon and images which could include the school as part of homecoming activities. This witness came forward and contacted school staff to express their concerns and an investigation was immediately launched. We are thankful to our law enforcement partners for working quickly to determine what took place….”

Nash-Wood said in addition to criminal charges, Thompson will face discipline “in accordance with Caddo Parish School Board policy.”

A conviction on the firearm/free/zone law is punishable by up to six months in jail, a fine of up to $1,000 or both.

