Local woman delivers Christmas presents to children of Caddo Correctional Facility inmates

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Children of Caddo Correctional Facility inmates will receive Christmas gifts this year after a local woman rallied community groups and businesses to donate and wrap toys.

Mandy Storer gathered over 300 gifts for inmates participating in the Department of Correction’s re-entry program. It started with Storer speaking to inmates through prison ministry when the idea came to her.

As a way to give to their kids from inside the facility, Storer collected names of their children and began organizing gifts which were distributed to families Friday.

“We’ve had a couple of moms actually cry that said like they had a hard year and this is such a blessing. Someone said that their granddaughter hadn’t seen her father in so long and that she was just excited to hear that their daddy put her name on the list,” said Storer.

Storer Services, First United Methodist Church, Summiteer Creative, Pharmacy Department of Ochsner LSU Health and friends pitched in to make the idea a reality. It started with contacting the families to create a wish list for the kids.

After hosting a toy drive, volunteers wrapped and labeled all donated presents. Storer plans on making the event annual. Inmates even wrote Christmas letters to say thank you to Storer for bringing their families closer this year.

“It really is just about providing a way that the offenders can love their children in the time they’re imprisoned.”

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.