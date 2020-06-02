Looking ahead to the future of Shreveport’s NAACP chapter

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The passing of longtime Shreveport NAACP president Lloyd Thompson marks a changing of the guard for the organization.

“He was a tremendous asset. Over 10 years he had served as president.”

Members will select its next president this fall.

Bobby Madison was the vice president of the chapter and moved to president upon Thompson’s death, but he isn’t interested in being the permanent replacement.

“I’m not running for office. I think a young person, enthusiastic would enjoy the opportunity to expand what we’re doing.”

Madison says members will vote around October or November, but before hand those interested in the position can participate in public forums.

“We have a number of members who have indicated they would like to run for president, so we’re excited about that as well.”

Michael Lafitte is on the executive board and says now is the time for the group to mobilize the community.

“So we have to get out the vote, we have to register to vote and then we have to do voter education. That’s one thing Lloyd was always about.”

With COVID-19, high unemployment numbers and issues surrounding police brutality both agree the organization remains relevant.

“We need to continue working towards having an even playing field for everybody.”

Right now the group has 150 members, but is hoping to grow and is welcoming new members.