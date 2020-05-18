Louisiana casinos set to reopen Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana casinos will reopen its doors Monday, after being closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau, Margaritaville Resort Casino, Horseshoe Bossier City, and Harrah’s Louisiana Downs are set to reopen as part of phase one.

Casinos may only reopen at 25 percent capacity, with slot machine banks and table games spaced to allow for social distancing.

Live thoroughbred racing at Harrah’s Louisiana Downs will resume, initially without spectators, on Saturday, June 6.

On Friday, DiamondJacks Casino in Bossier City announced they were permanently closing.

