Louisiana clocks second-highest early-voting numbers in history

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The closing of early-voting polls in Louisiana Saturday evening marked the second-largest early voting turnout in Louisiana history.

Some 489, 649 voters made their way to cast their votes in the hotly-contested governor’s race between incumbent Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards and political newcomer, Republican businessman Eddie Rispone, a Secretary of State runoff and a handful of regional and local runoffs throughout the state.

Only the state’s 531,555 early voters in the 2016 presidential election topped this year’s statewide turnout, and only 270,144 people voted early in Louisiana’s 2015 gubernatorial runoff election between then state Rep. John Bel Edwards and U.S. Sen. David Vitter.

In Caddo Parish, a total of 12,903 voters cast early ballots, more than 3,000 less than the 16,282 who cast early ballots in the 2016 presidential runoff, but higher than the 10,397 that voted early in the 2015 gubernatorial runoff.

Bossier Parish also saw high numbers casting early votes, with 10,795 voting early this year, below the 12,077 who showed up early in the 2016 election, but more than twice as many as the 4,746 who cast early ballots in the 2105 gubernatorial election.

The same pattern emerged in Bienville, DeSoto, Claiborne, Natchitoches, Red River and Webster Parishes.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.