Louisiana compulsive gambling association co-founder Reece Middleton dies

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A leader in the field of gambling addition recovery has died.

Reece Middleton, co-founder and retired executive director of the Louisiana Association on Compulsive Gambling died Thursday following a brief illness. He was 84.



After a successful career in sales, Middleton, who held a master’s degree in counseling from Louisiana Tech, Middleton decided to turn his focus toward addiction recovery.

LACG was established 1996, just two years after casinos became operational in Louisiana. With help from the state of Louisiana and its gaming industry, Middleton founded CORE-Center of Recovery, a residential treatment center for gambling addiction, the Treatment Center for Gambling Addiction and the Outpatient Gambling Treatment Program, all free services to Louisiana residents.

In addition, The Louisiana Problem Gamblers Helpline was established, which is toll-free and available to for people in a number of states.

In last eighteen years before retirement were spent specializing in working with compulsive gamblers



Although he retired in 2014, Middleton continued to volunteer and serve in the areas of gambling addiction and was selected to serve on the Advisory Board of the National Council on Problem Gambling as an emeritus member.



In 2017, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards appointed Middleton to serve as vice-chairman of the Northwest Louisiana Human Services District Board, was selected to serve on the Advisory Board of the National Council on Problem Gambling as an emeritus member.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.