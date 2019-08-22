Louisiana daycare under investigation after child found wandering near road

GONZALES, La. (CNN) – A Louisiana daycare is under investigation after a little boy they were supposed to be watching was found wandering outside near the road.

Tenisha Jackson could not believe her eyes.

“I’m thinking I’m trippin’. I’m like this is not a child,” said Jackson.

A little boy in the middle of East New River Street in Gonzales shortly before 11 a.m.

“Looking around like do I see anybody outside with this child, why is he in the middle of the road? Nobody was outside.”

Jackson pulled over and walked towards the boy grabbing him by the hand to take him back to Little Learner’s Prepatory Academy across the street.

“I told them this child was in the middle of the road. And she said ‘oh he’s new’ he likes to wander. He must’ve got out when someone left out the building,” said Jackson.

Tonight Jackson is still shaken by what she found while driving.

While she’s glad the little boy is back safe and sound, she can’t help but think how much worse this all could have been.

The Department of Education is investigating but wouldn’t go into details about what happened.

