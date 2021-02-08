Louisiana expands COVID-19 vaccine access to those 65 and older

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you’re 65 and older, you’re now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Louisiana.

Until now only those 70 and older were able to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Last week Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards authorize another quarter-million people for the shots if they can find an available appointment.

Beyond lowering the age, Edwards also is expanding availability to state and local officials handling COVID-19 response work, including himself, other statewide elected officials, the leader of the Louisiana National Guard, the superintendent of the Louisiana State Police and other members of the governor’s cabinet. Any remaining law enforcement not included in previous priority groups will be eligible. Also added are workers for the March 20 special congressional election and its early voting period.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.