Louisiana high court rejects ‘Nola No-Call’ suit against NFL

FILE – In this Jan. 20, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Rams’ Nickell Robey-Coleman breaks up a pass intended for New Orleans Saints’ Tommylee Lewis during the second half of the NFL football NFC championship game in New Orleans. They were badly burned by the “Nola no-call,” but the New Orleans Saints have joined the NFL in opposing a fan’s lawsuit seeking damages over the missed penalty that helped the Los Angeles Rams beat the Saints in a January playoff game and move on to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana’s Supreme Court has dismissed a New Orleans Saints fan’s lawsuit against the NFL and game officials over the failure to call a crucial penalty against the Los Angeles Rams in a January playoff game.

Attorney Antonio LeMon had sued, alleging fraud and seeking damages over what’s come to be known as the “Nola No-Call.”

But Friday’s state Supreme Court opinion said ticket-holders have no right of action in the case. They reversed a lower court ruling that could have resulted in Commissioner Roger Goodell and game officials being questioned under oath.

LeMon said he was reviewing the ruling.

At issue was officials’ failure to flag a blatant penalty by a Los Angeles Rams player, helping the Rams beat the Saints and advance to the Super Bowl.