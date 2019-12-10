Louisiana high court’s new name honors late chief justice

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Louisiana’s Supreme Court building is being formally named for the late Chief Justice Pascal Calogero Jr.

Calogero was the longest-serving justice in the court’s history. He served on the Supreme Court for 36 years, including 18 as chief justice. He retired in 2008 and died last year.

The Legislature voted in June to name the French Quarter building that houses the high court after Calogero. The current justices are to gather at the building for a naming ceremony on Tuesday afternoon.

