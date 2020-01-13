Louisiana House, Senate elect new leaders as term begins

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana House has elected Republican Clay Schexnayder to be its new House speaker.

Monday’s vote spurned Attorney General Jeff Landry’s pick for the job in an acrimonious public feud as state lawmakers were seated for their new term. The House voted 60-45 for Schexnayder.

Democrats backed the Ascension Parish car repair business owner to push him to victory in the majority-GOP chamber.

Schexnayder defeated Republican Sherman Mack, a lawyer from Livingston Parish who had more GOP support.

Former Speaker Taylor Barras congratulates newly elected Speaker Clay Schexnayder before the ceremonial passing of the gavel.

After being sworn in Monday, state senators quickly chose Republican Page Cortez to be their next president.

Senator Patrick Page Cortez chosen for top leadership post

The unanimous vote came with no public controversy. The decision had been worked out weeks earlier in behind-the-scenes negotiations.