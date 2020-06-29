Louisiana lawmakers react to SCOTUS ruling on abortion clinic law

An exterior photo of the Hope Medical Group for Women on Feb. 20, 2020, in Shreveport, La. The clinic is one of three in the state that provides abortions to women, and it is challenging a state law that requires doctors who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital. The Supreme Court heard the case on March 4. (AP Photo/Rebecca Santana)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana state and federal lawmakers are reacting to the U.S Supreme Court’s ruling regarding the Louisiana abortion clinic law.

On Monday the Supreme Court struck down the law regulating abortion clinics.

Chief Justice John Roberts joined with his four more liberal colleagues in ruling that the law requiring doctors who perform abortions have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals violates the abortion right the court first announced in the landmark Roe v. Wade decision in 1973.

State Senator Sen. Katrina Jackson, author of the 2014 Unsafe Abortion Protection Act at the center of the June Medical Services v. Russo case, has issued a video statement on the decision.

Statement from Louisiana Senator John Kennedy:

“Louisianians and Americans understand that every life is valuable, whether it’s 82 years old or 82 seconds old. It’s disappointing to see the Supreme Court add to the misguided legacy of Roe v. Wade by striking down a Louisiana law that fundamentally protects women.

“States should be able to put basic health and safety laws in place to safeguard people from the deficient care that abortion clinics too often offer them. We can’t deny our responsibility to protect all lives, no matter how loudly the abortion industry insists that baseline standards of medical care don’t apply to them.

“I have always been proud of Louisianians’ steadfast commitment to protecting life. Unborn babies are the most innocent and defenseless people in our communities, and I’ll keep fighting for the life and health of every person, including vulnerable women and children.”

Statement from Congressman Mike Johnson:

“I am deeply troubled by the Supreme Court’s decision today to strike down Louisiana’s commonsense health regulation in June Medical Services v. Russo. This case was about whether the states have a right and responsibility to institute basic health and safety regulations to protect women—and whether the abortion industry should have the ability to strike down those commonsense health regulations. Today, the Court let the women of Louisiana down. This outrageous decision shows us yet again that our struggle is far from over, and we have to reaffirm our commitment to the cause of protecting the safety and the sanctity of every single human life.”

State Senator Karen Carter Peterson:

“Today, the Supreme Court defended a woman’s right to receive reproductive health care without unconstitutional barriers restricting their access,” Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, Chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party said. “While people in my own party fall on different sides of this issue, it’s clear that the Court saw this admitting requirement for what it is: red tape aimed at closing clinics and pushing abortion out of reach.

“The argument to require admitting privileges was a transparent attack on Roe v. Wade under the guise of protecting women’s health, even while more invasive procedures don’t require admitting privileges.

“Protecting women’s health means defending and expanding their access to health care, not putting more obstacles in their way. I will always stand with women, and I’ll never stop fighting against attempts to restrict their access to quality, affordable, reproductive care. Because health care is a right, and that right should be accessible and available to all.”

Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy:

“Women who use a clinic without hospital admitting privileges are in danger of complications and death should the procedure go badly. The Supreme Court ensured this danger remains.”

