Louisiana man arrested for sexually abusing animals and children, among other crimes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) – Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office has arrested a Slidell man for sex crimes against children and animals.

“I am committed to protecting Louisiana’s children from those who seek to exploit and abuse them,” said General Landry. “I am grateful for the dedicated men and women at our office and with our law enforcement partners who find child predators, get them off our streets, and bring them to justice.”

Slidell resident, 33-year-old Ian Bagley was arrested on the following:

46 counts of sexual abuse of animals

11 counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13

3 counts of producing pornography involving juveniles

2 counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles

1 count of felony carnal knowledge with a juvenile

1 count of indecent behavior with a juvenile

1 count of computer aided solicitation of a minor, and

1 count of oral sexual battery.

The arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, Mandeville Police Department, Slidell Police Department, and St. Tammany Parish Department of Animal Services. He was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

“This is an ongoing investigation,” pressed General Landry. “I encourage anyone with information regarding Ian Bagley to call the LBI toll-free at 1-800-256-4506; callers may remain anonymous.”

