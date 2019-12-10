Louisiana man gets 21 years for roadside crash that killed 3

GRETNA, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Louisiana man has been sentenced to 21 years in prison for the drunk driving deaths of three people who were trying to help a stranded motorist.

The Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office says 40-year-old Todd Williams was sentenced Monday. He had pleaded guilty to three felony counts of vehicular homicide.

The accident happened late on June 16 on an elevated expressway in suburban New Orleans. The victims were three men who had gotten out of two cars to help a motorist who had a flat tire.

